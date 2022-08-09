To improve surveillance, airlines asked to share PNR details with Customs

will have to mandatorily share (passenger name record) details of passengers with the Customs department before the arrival and departure of international flights, according to a notification issued by the .

The details will be used by the Customs department for improved surveillance and risk assessment of passengers entering or leaving the country.

A contains ticket reservation details, including passenger names, frequent flyer status, payment/billing details (credit card number), and baggage information, among others.

While the government had proposed this requirement in the Union Budget of 2017, a formal process for communication of the passenger data has been introduced only now after the notification was issued on Monday.

With this, India joins 60 other countries that collect details of international passengers.

At present, are required to share passenger information in advance with the immigration authorities, but that is limited to the passenger’s name, nationality, passport details, etc.

According to the notification, a National Customs Targeting Centre-Passenger has been established by the Central Board of Indirect Customs and Taxes to receive and process PNR information for risk analysis of passengers for the purpose of prevention, investigation, detection, and prosecution of various offences.

“Every operator shall transfer PNR information no later than twenty four hours before the departure time or at the departure time,” the notification said. The PNR information collected by the Customs department will be subject to strict information privacy and protection in accordance with the applicable law. The PNR details will be retained for a maximum of five years.

The government will also carry out systems and security audits annually to prevent any misuse of PNR information by senior officials.

An airline source said the notification addresses concerns of international . In March, for instance, the International Air Transport Association had complained to the ministry about “non-standard requests” for passenger data by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence.

This was following DRI instructions to airlines at Chennai and Bengaluru airports to share 15 fields of information related to passengers. “Such non-standard requests for passenger data transmission are particularly problematic as it involves sensitive information and handling it has privacy implications,” IATA country director Amitabh Khosla had said in his letter to the ministry.

“While strict privacy guidelines have been stipulated under the said regulations, the government should ensure that same are duly enforced to prevent unauthorised usage,” said Abhishek Jain, partner, indirect tax, India.