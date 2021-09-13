Top headlines: August inflation at 5.3%; India's vaccine coverage at 750 mn

JUST IN
Railways tweaks model contract doc for pvt players to redevelop stations
India's retail inflation eases further to 5.3% in August

India's retail inflation in August marginally eased to 5.3%, staying within Reserve Bank of India's comfort zone for a second month, government data showed on Monday.

The retail inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 5.59 per cent in July and 6.69% in August 2020. Read more

India's Covid vaccine coverage past 750 mn

India has crossed the landmark of administering 750 million Covid vaccine doses, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said Monday.

He said the country's vaccination drive continues to create new dimensions under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with his mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Prayas (together with everybody, with everybody's efforts". Read more

Tamil Nadu assembly passes Bill for medical admissions without NEET

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday passed a bill to dispense with the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET) and provide for admission to medical courses based on Class XII marks to ensure social justice, as the death by suicide of a medical aspirant fearing outcome of the test he was to take echoed in the House with the main opposition AIADMK targeting the government over the incident. Read more

Indians may soon jump the queue to get Green Card by paying extra fee

Millions of people stuck for years in the employment-based Green Card backlog in the US, including a sizable number of Indians, can hope for a lawful permanent residency in America by paying a supplemental fee if a new House bill is passed into law.

The move, if included in the reconciliation package and passed into law, is expected to help thousands of Indian IT professionals who are currently stuck in an agonising Green Card backlog. Read more

First Published: Mon, September 13 2021. 19:50 IST

