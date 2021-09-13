Top headlines: August inflation at 5.3%; India's vaccine coverage at 750 mn

-
-
India's retail inflation eases further to 5.3% in August
India's retail inflation in August marginally eased to 5.3%, staying within Reserve Bank of India's comfort zone for a second month, government data showed on Monday.
The retail inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 5.59 per cent in July and 6.69% in August 2020. Read more
India's Covid vaccine coverage past 750 mn
India has crossed the landmark of administering 750 million Covid vaccine doses, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said Monday.
He said the country's vaccination drive continues to create new dimensions under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with his mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Prayas (together with everybody, with everybody's efforts". Read more
Tamil Nadu assembly passes Bill for medical admissions without NEET
The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday passed a bill to dispense with the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET) and provide for admission to medical courses based on Class XII marks to ensure social justice, as the death by suicide of a medical aspirant fearing outcome of the test he was to take echoed in the House with the main opposition AIADMK targeting the government over the incident. Read more
Indians may soon jump the queue to get Green Card by paying extra fee
Millions of people stuck for years in the employment-based Green Card backlog in the US, including a sizable number of Indians, can hope for a lawful permanent residency in America by paying a supplemental fee if a new House bill is passed into law.
The move, if included in the reconciliation package and passed into law, is expected to help thousands of Indian IT professionals who are currently stuck in an agonising Green Card backlog. Read more
