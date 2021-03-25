JUST IN
House that: Anarock says home sales up 29% in March qtr, JLL finds down 7%
Top headlines: RBI says economic 'revival unabated'; India markets do worst

Indian markets among worst performers globally to why NITI Aayog's Kant thinks privatising small PSUs first is not a good idea-here are top headlines this evening

The chief of RBI sees India's revival of economic activity carrying on

Indian economy's revival seen unabated despite Covid surge: Shaktikanta Das

India's revival of economic activity is expected to be "unabated", despite a rise in coronavirus infections in many areas and 2022 growth projections might not need to be cut, the central bank chief on Thursday. Read more


Indian markets among worst performers globally; experts see more pain ahead

Surging Covid cases across the country, elevated commodity prices and higher bond yields have punctured the market sentiment off late. The S&P BSE Sensex and the Nifty 50 have been among the worst performing major frontline indices across the globe. And if analysts and technical chartists are to be believed, there is still more pain left before the Indian markets start to look up again. Read more

Economic indicators improving, 2nd Covid wave may last upto 100 days: SBI

The State Bank of India in a report said that the business activity Index has declined in the recent weeks with the latest value at 101.7. The research report titled 'Second wave of infections: The beginning of the end?' notes the spike in coronavirus cases as over 2.5 million cases are likely to be reported in the second wave that may last upto 100 days. Read more

Privatising small PSUs first not a good idea: NITI Aayog's Amitabh Kant

Privatising small public sector undertakings first, just to prevent opposition from trade unions, would not help much. Rather, unions should be convinced that the steps on privatisation are in the country’s and their interests, NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Kant tells Business Standard's Nikunj Ohri in an interview. Read the edited excerpts here

Adani looks beyond coal: Biggest wealth surge heralds rise of next Ambani

After spending two decades building a business empire centered around coal, Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is now looking beyond the fossil fuel to cement his group’s future. His ambitious plans are getting a boost from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read more

First Published: Thu, March 25 2021. 17:13 IST

