Top headlines: Rs 10,683-cr PLI for textiles; 8% dip in Maruti's production

Free trade agreements cannot be signed in haste, says Piyush Goyal
Union Minister Piyush Goyal
Union Minister Piyush Goyal. Photo: ANI

Cabinet approves Rs 10,683-cr PLI scheme for textiles: Goyal

The cabinet on Wednesday approved the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme worth Rs 10,683 crore for textiles sector with an aim to boost domestic manufacturing and exports, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said on Wednesday.

The decision was taken in a meeting which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read more

Chip shortage: Maruti Suzuki reports 8% dip in production in August

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said its total production in August declined by 8 per cent on a yearly basis to 1,13,937 units as semiconductor shortage impacted its manufacturing schedules.

The company had produced a total of 1,23,769 units in the year-ago period, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a regulatory filing. Read more

Equity MFs attract Rs 8,666 cr in August; flexi-cap biggest contributor

Equity mutual funds attracted a little over Rs 8,666 crore in August, making it the sixth consecutive monthly net inflow, on staggering investment in flexi-cap category.

In comparison, such funds witnessed a net inflow on Rs 22,583 crore in July on huge investments in flexi-cap category, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India showed on Wednesday. Read more

No public celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi allowed in Delhi in view of Covid

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has said that Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at public places will not be allowed in the national capital in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more

In an order issued on Tuesday, the DDMA said that district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police will ensure that idols of Lord Ganesha are not set up in a tent or pandal. Further, it should be ensured that crowds do not gather at any religious or social place. Read more

First Published: Wed, September 08 2021. 21:06 IST

