Top headlines: WPI inflation eases to 5-month low; Go Digit files for IPO

-
ALSO READ
WPI-based inflation zooms to 14.55% in March on rising fuel, food prices
Master of the U-turn: Nitish Kumar ends alliance with BJP, quits as CM
Fairfax-backed general insurance firm Go Digit files DRHP for IPO
Current WPI series to be scrapped, new one with 2017-18 as base yr on cards
Bihar political crisis: Nitish Kumar quits NDA, joins Grand Alliance
-
WPI inflation eases to 5-month low of 13.93% in July; food prices soften
The wholesale price-based inflation eased to a five-month low of 13.93 per cent in July on easing prices of food articles and manufactured products.
The WPI-based inflation softened for the second consecutive month in July, raising hopes of further decline in wholesale prices in the months to come. Read more
Fairfax-backed general insurance firm Go Digit files DRHP for IPO
Go Digit, the general insurer backed by Canada’s Fairfax, has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) to raise around Rs 5,000 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) that will include fresh issuance of equity shares and an offer-for-sale.
It will be the first general insurer to be listed on the bourses in five years. ICICI Lombard General Insurance and New India Assurance went public in 2017. Read more
Bihar cabinet expansion: 31 ministers inducted, more than half from RJD
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expanded his new cabinet on Tuesday by inducting 31 new ministers, including a huge contingent of 16 from key ally RJD, taking care to give due representation to all sections of society, including minorities.
Some 11 members of the council of ministers are from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U), two from Congress and one from ex-CM Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM, besides an Independent. Read more
Prices of Amul's Gold, Shakti, Taaza milk brands increased by Rs 2/ litre
The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets its dairy products under the Amul brand, on Tuesday increased the prices of its Gold, Taaza and Shakti milk brands by Rs 2 per litre.
The new prices will be effective from Wednesday, the GCMMF said in a statement. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU