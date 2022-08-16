Top headlines: WPI inflation eases to 5-month low; Go Digit files for IPO

eases to 5-month low of 13.93% in July; soften

The wholesale price-based inflation eased to a five-month low of 13.93 per cent in July on easing prices of food articles and manufactured products.

The WPI-based inflation softened for the second consecutive month in July, raising hopes of further decline in wholesale prices in the months to come. Read more

Fairfax-backed firm Go Digit files DRHP for IPO

Go Digit, the general insurer backed by Canada’s Fairfax, has filed its (DRHP) to raise around Rs 5,000 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) that will include fresh issuance of equity shares and an offer-for-sale.

It will be the first general insurer to be listed on the bourses in five years. ICICI Lombard and New India Assurance went public in 2017. Read more

cabinet expansion: 31 ministers inducted, more than half from RJD

Chief Minister expanded his new cabinet on Tuesday by inducting 31 new ministers, including a huge contingent of 16 from key ally RJD, taking care to give due representation to all sections of society, including minorities.

Some 11 members of the council of ministers are from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U), two from Congress and one from ex-CM Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM, besides an Independent. Read more

Prices of Amul's Gold, Shakti, Taaza milk brands increased by Rs 2/ litre

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets its dairy products under the brand, on Tuesday increased the prices of its Gold, Taaza and Shakti milk brands by Rs 2 per litre.

The new prices will be effective from Wednesday, the GCMMF said in a statement. Read more