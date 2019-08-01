Total number of PM-KISAN beneficiaries not expected to be over 100-110 mn

As more and more states are sending in their list of beneficiaries under the flagship PM-KISAN scheme, officials said as of now it looks that the final number of beneficiary farmers under the scheme would not exceed 100-110 million.

This is significantly less than the number estimated based on the 2015-16 agriculture census which has pegged the operational holdings in the country at 146 million of which 125 million were small and marginal ones that held less than 2 hectares of land. Low number of beneficiaries could also mean that Centre’s entire allocation of Rs 75,000 crore ...