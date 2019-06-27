Tracking the rains: Southwest monsoon stages a recovery of sorts

JUST IN
Payments data must be stored in systems located in India, says RBI
Sanjeeb Mukherjee 

After making a delayed entry to the mainland this year, the southwest monsoon has staged a recovery of sorts, narrowing the cumulative rain shortfall from a high of 44% to 36% as of Tuesday.

Weatherman said the rains will gather steam and could cover the entire country in the next few weeks.

