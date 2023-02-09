Trai floats a consultation paper on various issues of FM Radio sector

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Thursday floated a consultation paper seeking views on various issues in the sector.

This included whether stations should be permitted to broadcast independent bulletins. It also sought views on the annual license fee and license period for players as well as whether it should be made mandatory for all mobile handsets sold in the country to have in-built FM radio transmitters.

Currently, FM radio operators are allowed to carry the bulletins of in exactly the same format without any alterations. No other and current affairs programmes are permitted.

In its statement on Thursday, the telecom and broadcast regulator said that industry bodies and players have made representations that FM radio stations must be allowed to broadcast news and current affairs just as it is allowed on private TV channels and digital platforms,

As per the policy guidelines, FM radio license holders are required to pay an annual license fee to the government at the rate of 4 per cent of the gross revenue of its FM radio channel for the financial year or 2.5 per cent of the NOTEF (Non-Refundable One Time Entry Fee) for the concerned city, whichever is higher.