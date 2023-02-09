JUST IN
Business Standard

Trai floats a consultation paper on various issues of FM Radio sector

FM radio operators are allowed to carry the news bulletins of All India Radio in exactly the same format without any alterations

Topics
FM radio | TRAI  | All India Radio

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Thursday floated a consultation paper seeking views on various issues in the FM radio sector.

This included whether FM radio stations should be permitted to broadcast independent news bulletins. It also sought views on the annual license fee and license period for FM radio players as well as whether it should be made mandatory for all mobile handsets sold in the country to have in-built FM radio transmitters.

Currently, FM radio operators are allowed to carry the news bulletins of All India Radio in exactly the same format without any alterations. No other news and current affairs programmes are permitted.

In its statement on Thursday, the telecom and broadcast regulator said that industry bodies and players have made representations that FM radio stations must be allowed to broadcast news and current affairs just as it is allowed on private TV channels and digital platforms,

As per the policy guidelines, FM radio license holders are required to pay an annual license fee to the government at the rate of 4 per cent of the gross revenue of its FM radio channel for the financial year or 2.5 per cent of the NOTEF (Non-Refundable One Time Entry Fee) for the concerned city, whichever is higher.

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 22:11 IST

