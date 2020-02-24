JUST IN
India's garment industry has missed the 'coronavirus' bus. Once again
Business Standard

Trump's India visit: Indo-US energy relations set to touch a new high

Under the deal, India is to get a share in natural gas from the proposed Driftwood project in Louisiana

Shine Jacob  |  New Delhi 

The $12 billion worth of annual crude oil imports to India along with a possible LNG deal are set to take the energy relations of India and the US to a new high. The energy ties between the two nations had picked up after Donald Trump took over as President of the United States in 2017. Under the deal, India is to get a share in natural gas from the proposed Driftwood project in Louisiana.

Petronet LNG had signed a deal with US’s Tellurian for the project last September. The over $2 billion the deal is likely to get final shape during the current visit of Trump. With a ...

First Published: Mon, February 24 2020. 21:39 IST

