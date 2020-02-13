Trump's India visit: Officials rushing to create a trade agreement

Officials are scrambling to create a trade pact, to be signed with US President Donald Trump, before his visit. On Tuesday, Trump said he would sign a trade agreement with India during his visit only if it was the “right deal”.

However, with the US demanding broad trade concessions across multiple sectors such as agriculture, information technology, and automobiles, talks have reached a stalemate, multiple officials said on Wednesday. A visit by Trump’s right hand man for trade negotiations — United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer — also remains ...