Trump's India visit: Pradhan, US energy secy discuss strategic partnership

The meeting was attended by the US and Indian energy firms

BS Reporter 

Dharmendra Pradhan
Union petroleum and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

US Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette and Union petroleum and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan co-chaired the US-India Energy Cooperation Roundtable to review strategic partnership in the energy sector. It was attended by the US and Indian energy firms. “Had a productive engagement with players from the US and India to advance energy security with the objective of achieving energy justice,” said Pradhan.
First Published: Tue, February 25 2020. 00:43 IST

