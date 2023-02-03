JUST IN
Indian financial markets remain well-regulated: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Trustees will be liable in case of non-payment of exit tax: CBDT chief

CBDT chief says there's no reason to provide differential treatment for filing I-T returns

Topics
CBDT | CBDT chairman | tax returns

Shrimi Choudhary  |  New Delhi 

tax, taxes, taxation, tax evasion, I-T raids, Income tax

Trustees of charitable institutions will be made “personally liable”, if they don’t pay additional income tax (exit tax) on their accreted income, along with the trusts, Nitin Gupta, chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), told Business Standard.

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 20:51 IST

