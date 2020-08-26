JUST IN
NHAI develops portal to track performance of developers, consultants
Twists and turns in MP-Punjab Basmati row, with little signs of an end

The issue is sensitive for the MP chief minister, especially in the light of the coming bypolls in the state's farming zone

Sanjeeb Mukherjee  |  New Delhi 

The contentious issue of whether basmati rice grown in Madhya Pradesh should be eligible for the GI tag, just like the kind grown in the foothills of Himalayas, has once again reared its head with state chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan writing a series of letters opposing his Punjab counterpart Amarinder Singh’s views on the matter.

The Madhya Pradesh government has also decided to approach the Supreme Court to challenge an order by the Madras High Court rejecting the state’s claim over the GI tag for basmati grown on its soil. The Madras High Court gave its ...

First Published: Wed, August 26 2020. 19:29 IST

