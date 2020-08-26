Twists and turns in MP-Punjab Basmati row, with little signs of an end

The contentious issue of whether basmati rice grown in Madhya Pradesh should be eligible for the GI tag, just like the kind grown in the foothills of Himalayas, has once again reared its head with state chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan writing a series of letters opposing his Punjab counterpart Amarinder Singh’s views on the matter.

The Madhya Pradesh government has also decided to approach the Supreme Court to challenge an order by the Madras High Court rejecting the state’s claim over the GI tag for basmati grown on its soil. The Madras High Court gave its ...