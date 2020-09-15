UK-based yeast maker AB Mauri plans to invest Rs 400 crore in UP

UK-based yeast and bakery ingredients maker AB Mauri is planning to invest more than Rs 400 crore in a greenfield project in The project, which is expected to generate employment opportunities for 5,000 people, will require nearly 65 acres of land in the arid Bundelkhand region of the state. Currently, the Indian arm of the UK major has production units in West Bengal, Maharashtra, Kerala and Karnataka.

The company has submitted a proposal to the UP government seeking an early allotment of nearly 65 acres of land, availability of raw material, water supply and other investment-related incentives. In fact, the company has identified suitable land in a few districts, including Chitrakoot.

Its preliminary proposal is for the setting up of a 3,300 tonnes yeast manufacturing plant, which will be an integrated facility comprising the solid and liquid waste treatment unit as well. Meanwhile, UP additional chief secretary (infrastructure and industrial development) Alok Kumar has directed the ‘Invest UP’ team to coordinate with the company to expedite their investment proposal.

The officials of nodal agencies viz. UP State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) and Pradeshiya Industrial & Investment Corporation of UP (PICUP) have also been directed to take urgent steps in this regard.





Recently, confectionary major Britannia Industries had also evinced interest to invest Rs 300 crore in a greenfield plant in UP. The company, which clocks annual revenues in excess of Rs 9,000 crore, is looking for suitable land in Central UP for its proposed factory. The project is expected to generate direct and indirect employment opportunities for 1,500 people, and enrich the local supply chain of sugar and flour, which are available in abundance in the state.

Kumar had told Business Standard that Britannia had already submitted a proposal to set up a greenfield unit in either Hardoi or Barabanki districts. The proposed plant spanning roughly 30 acres will manufacture a variety of confectionary products, including bread, biscuits etc.



The company has sought applicable sops in the form of state goods and services tax (SGST) reimbursement, capital subsidy etc in relation to its planned investment. The project is likely to be cleared once the preliminary report by the industrial department is submitted and vetted by the government.

Britanniais the largest brand in the organised bread market with an annual turnover of over 100,000 tonnes in volume and Rs 450 crore in value.