Ultratech to Asian Paints, 5 firms that gain from Rs 25k-cr realty package

The government’s plan to set up a Rs 25,000-crore AIF or alternative investment fund, announced last week, to help the real estate sector complete unfinished projects, may have not moved the needle much in terms of stock prices. And investors should note that it may also take a while, say about a quarter or two, before potential legal issues are resolved.

However, once the initiative starts rolling, there would beneficiaries even beyond the realty sector, which include companies producing cement, sanitary-ware, paints, tiles and pipes among other products. And, this is without ...