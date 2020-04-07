Under Trump pressure, India allows limited exports of Hydroxychloroquine

Following intense pressure from US President Donald Trump, India on Tuesday allowed partial exports of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) to its neighbouring countries and those who have been 'particularly badly affected' by the Covid-19 pandemic.



Apart from the US, Brazil and Sweden have requested for the drug to battle the Covid-19 scare in their countries.



Given the unprecedented demand for the ‘wonder drug’, manufacturers say the chronic rheumatoid arthritis patients who take HCQ daily may find it difficult to source it now. HCQ is used to treat auto-immune disorders like rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and also in some diabetes cases.



The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said both HCQ and paracetamol (a common pain and fever drug) would be kept in the licensed category and their demand position would be continuously monitored. "However, the stock position could allow our firms to meet the export commitments that they had contracted,” the MEA said.



Ipca Laboratories, the global leader for making HCQ and chloroquine, stock touched a 52-week high on Tuesday (Rs 1,649 apiece). It ended the day's trade up 12 per cent on the BSE. Cadila Healthcare's stock prices shot up 13.6 per cent. The Nifty Pharma Index on Tuesday gained 10.4 per cent, outperforming Nifty's 8.8 per cent gain.



Till the time of going to press, the Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) had not issued a formal notification in this regard.

In view of the humanitarian aspects of the pandemic, India said on Tuesday, it would licence paracetamol and HCQ in appropriate quantities to all its neighbouring countries who are dependent on its capabilities. “We will also be supplying these essential drugs to some nations who have been particularly badly affected by the pandemic. We would therefore discourage any speculation in this regard or any attempts to politicise the matter," the MEA spokesperson noted.





The US President had said he would be surprised if India did not allow the export of HCQ tablets despite a request made to New Delhi.



Meanwhile, the manufacturers said they were gearing up for production to meet the growing demand. Ipca Laboratories and Cadila Healthcare are the two largest manufacturers in India and globally. While Cadila supplies to the US market, USFDA lifted import alert on Ipca's plants to allow it to export during this crisis.



Sources said Ipca could make one billion tablets of HCQ easily per month and that would be enough to take care of the demands both in domestic and international market. Each patient requires a 14-tablet course approximately. Both Ipca and Cadila are supplying 50 million tablets each to the Indian government.



“The companies have said they can supply 100 million tablets to us within April. We want to keep some buffer stock ready in India and thus the government has decided to procure. Meanwhile, if there is sufficient raw material available, these companies who have export orders can supply to the countries in need,”said a government official.



He said the government would be closely monitoring the situation (of raw material stock, production and exports of HCQ) and take a call on a case-to-case basis.



Manufacturers claimed the demand was flowing in from all parts of the world, but did not wish to divulge details on when they can ship their export consignments. “There are difficulties on the ground, related to movement of raw material, finished goods - both within the country and even outside. Many countries have said that they would air-lift the stock once we are ready,” said a senior official of a drug firm. He said the demand would come down if HCQ is not found to be effective for COVID19 patients.

“Another big trouble that is brewing is that the rheumatoid arthritis patients who use HCQ may find it difficult to source it. The drug is sold over the counter in the US. It is not sold OTC here. Since people are panic buying this inexpensive medicine as prevention against coronavirus, the supplies to the regular user may get limited,” he said.

