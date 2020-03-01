Understanding consumer behaviour: How do you reach out to a wary shopper?

How do you reach out to the young, wary shopper in 2020? Talk to their friends and family, get into local community networks and messaging boards and get social. A recent report on consumer behaviour by Kantar, a research and data insight consultancy, indicates that almost every big behavioural trend that will define the year ahead, stems from a growing reliance on trusted cohorts.

The consumer wariness on account of an economic slowdown is evident in the two big top trends the report finds (waiting to spend and waiting for deals to make a necessary purchase). However what is ...