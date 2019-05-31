JUST IN
FM Nirmala Sitharaman's first budget speech on July 5

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the full-year budget on July 5, the government said on Friday a day after being sworn in for a second term.

Sitharaman face major challenges, as government data released on Friday showed that India's economy grew at a much-lower-than-expected 5.8% in the January-March period. That is its slowest pace in 17 quarters, and increases pressure for economic stimulus from the government and the central bank through tax cuts and lower interest rates.

Parliament's budget session will be held from June 17 to July 26 during which a new speaker for the Lok Sabha will be elected.
