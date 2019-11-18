Unlike Modi govt, we have put money in people's pockets: Chhattisgarh CM

As the Congress party prepares to launch protests against economic slowdown, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel tells Archis Mohan that his state has escaped its effects as his government has pursued policies that have put money in the pockets of workers, farmers, housewives and tribals, which has helped spur demand. It is nearly a year since your government was formed.

What do you think are its achievements? Our two principal promises in the election were farm loan waiver and purchasing paddy from farmers at Rs 25 per kg (Rs 2,500 per quintal). We won 68-seats, that is a ...