UP eyeing pie of $5-bn projected investments in data centres by 2025

-
ALSO READ
Carlyle Group to acquire 25% stake in Airtel's data centre biz for $235 mn
PE investments drop 65% to $1.45 billion in June quarter: Refinitiv data
Sebi announces initiatives to boost 'data culture' in the country
Carlyle Group to acquire 25% stake in Airtel's Data Centre business
Govt invites suggestions on non-personal data framework by July 19
-
The Uttar Pradesh (UP) government is eyeing a major pie of the projected $5 billion investments in domestic data centres till March 2025, and is hammering out a policy to woo private investors in the sector.
While the state has already received investment proposals of about Rs 10,000 crore in data centre projects by big companies, — Adani, Hiranandani, RackBank — the government wants to further sweeten the investment climate with an exclusive policy framework to cater the needs of the sector.
Now, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the officials to draft an ‘investor friendly’ data centre policy to attract private investors and to usher in the state on the path of digital economy.
Underlining that the data centres played a major role in the development of the IT sector and creation of a large number of direct and indirect jobs, he said the new policy should be prepared after holding discussions with all the stakeholders.
The state government will provide a host of incentives to the data centre developers, so that their projects are completed within timelines.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU