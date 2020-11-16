UP eyeing pie of $5-bn projected investments in data centres by 2025

The (UP) government is eyeing a major pie of the projected $5 billion in domestic data centres till March 2025, and is hammering out a policy to woo private investors in the sector.

While the state has already received investment proposals of about Rs 10,000 crore in projects by big companies, — Adani, Hiranandani, RackBank — the government wants to further sweeten the investment climate with an exclusive policy framework to cater the needs of the sector.

Now, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the officials to draft an ‘investor friendly’ policy to attract private investors and to usher in the state on the path of digital economy.

Underlining that the data centres played a major role in the development of the IT sector and creation of a large number of direct and indirect jobs, he said the new policy should be prepared after holding discussions with all the stakeholders.

The state government will provide a host of incentives to the developers, so that their projects are completed within timelines.