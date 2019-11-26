UP govt introduces blockchain to allow trading of surplus solar power

The government has introduced the technology to the rooftop segment, allowing consumers to trade their surplus solar energy.

Two state power utilities — (UPPCL) and UP New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA) — have launched the ambitious project as a pilot in select government buildings in Lucknow with installed rooftop plants.

According to state energy watchdog UP Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC), Phase-I of the pilot project is expected to be completed in six months.

The pilot project drafted by UPPCL and UPNEDA will demonstrate the technical feasibility of peer-to-peer energy trade between rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) ‘prosumers’ using the modern technology. Power consumers who also produce electricity through rooftop solar PV system are referred to as ‘prosumers’.

They are being assisted by India Smart Grid Forum, a public private partnership (PPP) initiative of the Union power ministry, and Power Ledger, a global leader and provider of blockchain-enabled energy trading platform.

The UPERC, during a hearing of the petition filed jointly by UPPCL and UPNEDA, had recently approved the pilot.

Meanwhile, the Commission has directed UPPCL and UPNEDA to submit a detailed report on the outcome of the pilot, to fine-tune the contour of regulations and trading rules accordingly, and then replicate it at a broader scale in the state.

Earlier, UPERC, with a view to promoting innovations and peer-to-peer energy transactions/trade using blockchain, had notified the UPERC (Rooftop Solar PV Grid Interactive systems Gross/ Net metering) Regulations, 2019, in January 2019.

In fact, UPERC claims to have pioneered in the field of such innovative regulations in India.