UP govt targets 10-fold jump in electronics, software exports to Rs 1 trn

The government has set a target of exporting electronics and software products worth Rs one trillion in three years, reckoning that it can lure international companies.



This would be a quantum leap of 10 times in the electronics and software exports considering the current level of exports from UP valued at Rs 10,000 crore.

In fact, the government has also reserved about 900 acres of land for Electronics Mega City near Sector-21 and Sector-28 in Noida flanking the Yamuna Expressway.

According to UP additional chief secretary, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) and export promotion, Navneet Sehgal, a new export policy was being formulated to provide maximum and competitive investment-related facilities to the exporters, so that the target could be realised.



ALSO READ: Govt's ambitious call: Making electronics sector worth $400 bn by 2025

“Under the scheme, it is the priority of the state government to provide all possible assistance to the manufacturers and exporters of the state. Recently, UP has jumped to the second rank at the national level in terms of Ease of Doing Business,” he added.

The state government has also implemented the MSME Act under which the application for setting up of units will be acknowledged within 72 hours, while the entrepreneurs could establish their units while getting all the approvals issued from various departments in the course of the following 1,000 days.





ALSO READ: UP govt unveils new electronics manufacturing policy to woo investors

Recently, Sehgal virtually interacted with electronics and computer software and hardware manufacturers under the joint aegis of UP Export Promotion Council, and Electronics and Computer Software Promotion Council.

Apart from Indian members of the Council, representatives of the Council of France, Germany, Republic of Korea, Malaysia, UAE, Oman and Hong Kong also participated in the deliberations.

Meanwhile, the UP Procurement Policy has already mandated for 25 per cent purchases to be made by the state government departments from the MSME units only.

“The state government is considering giving exemption on various taxes and duties in UP on the lines of the bonded manufacturing scheme of the Government of India. The proposal to give more relaxation on establishment of common facility centers has also been accepted,” he informed.