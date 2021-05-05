UP, Haryana, Maharashtra lead on the number of RERA cases resolved

As many as 65,539 cases have been disposed of by state Regulatory Authorities (RERA) as of 24 April, said a new report quoting data by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Of these, nearly 40 per cent (about 26,510 complaints) were resolved in Uttar Pradesh alone, followed by Haryana with 13,269 cases and Maharashtra (9,265 cases). The three states cumulatively accounted for nearly 75 per cent of the total disposed cases under in the country, said a report by Anarock Property Consultants.

Project and agent registrations under have also been growing steadily. As of 24 April, nearly 63,583 projects and 50,256 agents have been registered under across the country. In the corresponding period in 2019, about 40,155 projects and 29,208 real estate agents were registered. This is an increase of 58 per cent and 72 per cent, respectively, over the past two years.

Anuj Puri, Chairman, ANAROCK Property Consultants, says, “One of RERA’s primary purposes is to address real estate consumers' grievances. As such, the fact that the RERA authorities of various states and UTs have resolved 65,539 consumer complaints in the past four years is noteworthy.”

“Uttar Pradesh has resolved the highest number of cases, which is again notable, considering how severely Noida and Greater Noida had been impacted by shady dealings of unscrupulous players,” he added.

Maharashtra remains the frontrunner on project registrations, accounting for 45 per cent of all projects registered under RERA to date across 34 states/UTs. Gujarat comes next with a 13 per cent share, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka with 6 per cent each, and UP (5 per cent).