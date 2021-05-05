UP, Haryana, Maharashtra lead on the number of RERA cases resolved

-
ALSO READ
DLF, Sobha: A good time to buy real estate and related stocks, say analysts
What sets luxury apart from premium in the residential realty market
Investment in house on discounts ideal for high net worth individual now
A regulator for health sector on lines of RERA likely to be set up soon
Top listed developers sitting pretty after record bookings in Dec quarter
-
As many as 65,539 cases have been disposed of by state Real Estate Regulatory Authorities (RERA) as of 24 April, said a new report quoting data by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.
Of these, nearly 40 per cent (about 26,510 complaints) were resolved in Uttar Pradesh alone, followed by Haryana with 13,269 cases and Maharashtra (9,265 cases). The three states cumulatively accounted for nearly 75 per cent of the total disposed cases under RERA in the country, said a report by Anarock Property Consultants.
Project and real estate agent registrations under RERA have also been growing steadily. As of 24 April, nearly 63,583 projects and 50,256 real estate agents have been registered under RERA across the country. In the corresponding period in 2019, about 40,155 projects and 29,208 real estate agents were registered. This is an increase of 58 per cent and 72 per cent, respectively, over the past two years.
Anuj Puri, Chairman, ANAROCK Property Consultants, says, “One of RERA’s primary purposes is to address real estate consumers' grievances. As such, the fact that the RERA authorities of various states and UTs have resolved 65,539 consumer complaints in the past four years is noteworthy.”
“Uttar Pradesh has resolved the highest number of cases, which is again notable, considering how severely Noida and Greater Noida had been impacted by shady dealings of unscrupulous players,” he added.
Maharashtra remains the frontrunner on project registrations, accounting for 45 per cent of all projects registered under RERA to date across 34 states/UTs. Gujarat comes next with a 13 per cent share, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka with 6 per cent each, and UP (5 per cent).
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU