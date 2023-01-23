JUST IN
B20 can add value to G20 nations and the world, says N Chandrasekaran
4G and 5G stacks can handle 10 mn simultaneous calls: Vaishnaw at B20 meet
Fifth Scorpene submarine INS Vagir joins the Indian Navy's fleet
India's crude imports hit 5-month high in December on cheap Russian supply
Put online gaming policy on hold: Law commission to MeitY officials
New data protection law to straddle individual rights, innovation: Vaishnaw
ECLGS scheme stopped Rs 2 trn MSME loans from turning bad: SBI report
Govt launches U-WIN to digitise India's universal immunisation programme
Chatroom: 'Export duty is not part of the price paid or payable for goods'
Company formation, conversion made easier and swifter on new MCA portal
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
B20 can add value to G20 nations and the world, says N Chandrasekaran
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

US agriculture associations fear market loss to India's FTA partners

In June 2019, India hiked tariffs on 28 items exported by the US, including almonds, apples, walnuts

Topics
United States | India | Free Trade Agreements

Asit Ranjan Mishra 

Exports, global exports, supply chain
Photo: Bloomberg

US agriculture associations fear adverse impact on exports of almonds, grapes and whisky to India. This is owing to the new and ongoing trade agreements between India and Australia, the UK and EU.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on United States

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 22:09 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.