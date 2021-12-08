Vehicle registration in all segments drops 2.70% y-on-y in Nov: FADA

India’s vehicle registration in all automobile segments in November dropped 2.70 per cent year-on-year to 18,17,600 units, said a dealers association on Wednesday. When compared with 2019, registration in November dropped almost 20 per cent.



The y-o-y drop in the last month came despite Diwali when sales usually improve. Supply issues plagued carmakers and two-wheeler makers struggled to revive demand. Two wheeler registrations dropped 0.75 per cent y-o-y in November on an already low base of 14,44,763 units last year, passenger sales fell 19.44 per cent to 2,40,234 units. The drop was a steep 20.29 per cent and 14.02 per cent respectively for two wheelers and PVs, when compared with November 2019.



“Auto retail for the month of November continued to remain in the negative zone despite Diwali as well as marriage season in the same month. The unwanted rains in southern states further spoiled the party,” said Vinkesh Gulati, president of Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA).



Unless rural starts showing signs of strength, overall retail will remain weak. While the two-wheeler segment saw almost at par sales compared to last year (which itself was a bad year), overall sentiment remained low as marriage season also didn’t help in revival except in one or two states. Apart from this, crop loss due to incessant rains and flood in southern states, high acquisition price as well as fuel costs kept the customers away, said Gulati. “Further, there are no signs of increase in inquiry levels which is a bigger cause of concern.”



Meanwhile, though on a low base, the commercial vehicle and three wheeler segments advanced y-o-y at a brisk pace by 13.32 per cent and 66.85 per cent respectively. With diesel prices at record highs, supply of CNG remained constrained due to its high demand.