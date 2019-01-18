JUST IN
Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2019 LIVE: PM Modi to inaugurate the five-day event

After the inauguration, PM Modi will be in Hazira in Surat on Saturday to mark the setting up of the Hazira Gun Factory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 9th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhnagar on Friday. He had conceptualised this summitin 2003 as the chief minister of Gujarat to position the state as an ideal investment destination. 

Modi will be in Hazira in Surat on Saturday to mark the setting up of the Hazira Gun Factory. From here, he will leave for Silvassa in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli. He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development projects there.

He will also inaugurate the Ahmedabad Shopping Festival, 2019, which has been planned on the lines of the Dubai Shopping Festival. The Prime Minister will also unveil the festival mascot. The trade show will continue till January 22 and will be open for general public on the last two days (January 21 and 22).

For the first time, the government has organised buyer-seller and reserve buyer-seller meet as part of the trade show, where manufacturers, mainly from the MSME sector, are displaying their products. The Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show is being held on around 200,000 sq metres of exhibition ground in the state capital. Around 25 industrial and business sectors are showcasing their products at the event.

