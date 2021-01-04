-
ALSO READ
India's rice exports could jump to record on Thailand drought effects
China buys Indian rice for first time in at least three decades: Report
India defers certificate requirement for rice export to European countries
Covid-19 pandemic expands the appetite for India's basmati exports
Vietnam buys Indian rice for first time in decades: industry officials
-
Indian traders have contracted to export 70,000 tonnes of 100 per cent broken rice for January and February shipments at around $310 per tonne on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, the industry officials say.
"For the first time we are exporting to Vietnam," BV Krishna Rao, president of the Rice Exporters Association, told Reuters on Monday.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU