Vietnam open for business, but will India Inc cash in?

A few weeks ago, Samsung invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate what the South Korean giant said would be its largest mobile device factory in the world in the outskirts of Delhi. The investment tag: just under Rs 50 billion.

Yet some 3,000 kilometres away in Vietnam, the South Korean chaebol has already pumped $17.3 billion (Rs 1,092 billion) in eight factories, a large part of it for mobile phones, making them one of the largest investors in that country. Thanks to these companies and attractive incentives provided by the government (from cheap land, tax holidays, ...