States bond prices down by 7 bps to 7.61% despite sharp spike in supply
Business Standard

Vivad se Vishwas-II: Govt aims to settle 500 cases involving about Rs 1 trn

The Budget has proposed the Vivad se Vishwas-2 scheme to settle long-pending litigation in cases where an arbitration order has been challenged in any Indian court

Government | Courts | ONGC

Shrimi Choudhary  |  New Delhi 

The Central government is aiming to resolve about 500 cases, involving an estimated Rs 1 trillion, under the new voluntary settlement scheme, which has been proposed to bring an end to its contractual disputes with private parties, according to officials.

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 23:37 IST

