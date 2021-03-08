Vivad se Vishwas scheme collected Rs 54,000 cr till March 1: MoS Finance

Payments of Rs 54,346 crore have been made to resolve amounting to Rs 98,328 crore by taxpayers till March 1, 2021 under Vivad se Vishwas scheme, the Lok Sabha was informed on Monday.

As many as 128,733 declarations have been filed during the period, minister of state for finance Aurag Thakur told the house in a written reply. These include 1,393 by central public sector undertakings (PSUs) and 833 by state PSUs/ boards, he further said.

Thakur said an amicable resolution of large number of pending was the primary objective of the scheme.

Collection of revenue blocked in litigation is an added advantage that has accrued to the government, he said.

The total number of pending as on the eligibility date was 5,10,491. The declarations cited above relate to 1,43,126 pending disputes (including cross appeals), Thakur said.

Thus, the declarations received under the scheme cover more than 28 per cent of pending tax disputes, he said.