Vizag gas leak: NGT orders L G Polymers to deposit Rs 50 cr pending probe

A day after the horrific styrene gas leak that left 12 people dead and hundreds hospitalised in Visakhapatnam, the (NGT) has swung into action by focusing on the responsibility of L G Polymers India for the accident at its plant in Vizag.

Taking up the matter suo motu on Friday, the tribunal directed the company to deposit an initial amount of Rs 50 crore for the loss of life and damage caused by the polymer plant, pending the investigation into the incident.

With the Opposition already started accusing the government of going soft on LG Polymers India management by way of filing a police case under bailable sections, the Andhra Pradesh government announced the constitution of a high powered committee directing it to submit the report in to the causes of the gas leak with in a month's time.





Chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said his government would close the plant and would ask the management to shift the operations outside of Vizag city besides taking strict action against the company if found responsible for the serious lapse.

The bench headed by the tribunal chairperson justice Adarsh Kumar Goel also constituted a five member fact-finding committee, to be headed by former AP High Court judge justice B Seshasayana Reddy, to study the incident. The committee has to submit report on sequence of events, causes of failure and persons and authorities responsible, extent of damage to life among others.

The tribunal issued notices to the Ministry of Environment and Forests, the company, Andhra Pradesh state pollution control board(APPCB) and the Central Pollution Control Board(CPPCB) and the Visakhapatnam district magistrate for their response before May 18, the next date of hearing, bench held that styrene gas was hazardous chemical as defined under Rule 2(e) read with Entry 583 of Schedule 1 off the Manufacture, Storage and Import of hazardous Chemical Rules, 1989 and Rules require on-site and of-site Emergncy Plans to ensure prevention of damage.

"There appears to be a failure to comply with the said Rules and other statutory provisions. Leakage of hazardous gas at such a scale adversely affecting public health and environment clearly attracts the principle of Strict Liability against the enterprise engaged in the hazardous or inherently dangerous industry" the bench said while holding the enforcing agencies also accountable for their lapses in this matter.



Early hours on Thursday the toxic styrene gas leaked from one of the tanks of the factory premises causing deaths, serious health problems and a widespread panic among thousands of people living in the vicinity of L G Polymers plant.

About 1,500 people in five villages in the vicinity of the plant were evacuated and rehabilitated on a war-footing soon after the news of the was received. About 554 victims were shifted to hospitals out of whom, 128 have been completely recovered, the government said.

The death toll in the incident rose to 12 from eleven when the authorities had taken the final count late yesterday while over 400 persons, including 50 children, who have been undergoing treatment at King George Hospital(KGH) and other private hospitals in the port city on the second day were all declared out of danger by the doctors.

However, thousands of people of Venkatapuram and other villages in close proximity of the L G Polymers plant were still asked to stay outside their homes and at a safe distance in government shelters and homes of relatives as the authorities are not taking chances during the ongoing efforts at neurtralising styrene monomer to completely eliminate the possibility of another leakage.





Chemical experts, who came yesterday night at the behest of National Disaster Response Force(NDRF) have been working with other teams to bring down the temperature in the storage tanks and also make the chemical ineffective. The government chief secretary Nilam Sawhney, who is directly overseeing the ongoing efforts said she was told that more than 60 percent of styrene reserves in the factory premises had been polymerised and the rest is also underway in the course of next 24 hours.

Industries minister M Gautam Reddy said once the chemical was neutralised it will turn into a bluish substance and cause no harm to people. He announced that in the light of the yesterday's dangerous incident the state government had identified 86 industries for the safety audit before giving permission to reopen them.

Meanwhile, the high powered committee headed by special chief secretary Neerab Kumar Prasad has made a maiden visit to the accident site just few hours after the state government issued orders for constitution of the committee.





This committee will enquire into the reasons for the leakage, and whether the company had adhere to safety protocols. It will study if there are any long-term effects of the on the surrounding villages. The committee will recommend the proposed action to be taken against the industrial unit in case of any negligence, that led to among other things.