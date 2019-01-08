Volatile exchange rate slows dollar bond issuance by Indian companies

Dollar bond issuance by Indian companies more than halved as exchange rate swung, and low appetite for Indian bonds kept such issuance subdued. While dollar bond issuance in 2017 was at $13.11 billion, it dropped to $6.09 billion in 2018.

However, this didn’t mean that the Indian companies cut down on their fundraising significantly. They made good on their dollar funding to raise money from the domestic market. The total fund raised, through rupee and other foreign currencies, was Rs 9.39 trillion in 2017, this fell to Rs 8.63 trillion in 2018, across all companies and ...