Washery tenders delayed, clean coal plan in soup: Here're the details

India’s plan to have cleaner coal has been delayed much beyond the deadline. Of the 18 coal washeries planned by Coal India for both coking (for power plants) and non-coking (for steel plants), only one in each category has come up even after a decade of launching tenders for them.

Clean coal is one of the targets under internally defined contributions, which countries committed at the Paris Climate Change conference, and imperative to the country’s plans to reduce coal imports. Coal washing improves the quality by reducing the ash content to 33 per cent from the ...