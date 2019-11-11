We have severely underinvested in waste water treatment: Veena Srinivasan

Earlier this year, a NITI Aayog report rang loud alarm bells. It claimed that 21 cities in India, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, would run out of groundwater by 2020, affecting around 100 million people. The report also said 40 per cent of India’s population would have no access to drinking water by 2030.

However, no one could verify where these numbers came from or how this conclusion was arrived upon. While there’s no denying that India needs to take charge of its water management, it is far from clear what exactly needs to be done. After finishing her B ...