West Bengal grew way faster than India in Mamata's regime, says Amit Mitra

In a rebuttal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's repeated “speedbreaker Didi” jibe, West Bengal Finance, Commerce & Industries Minister, Amit Mitra, has called him “derailment master”. In an interview with Ishita Ayan Dutt, he uses data to substantiate his claim.

Edited excerpts: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has branded Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee "Speedbreaker Didi". How would you respond to it? Narendra Modi has called Mamata Banerjee "Speedbreaker Didi" and is going on repeating it. I would like to call him ‘derailment ...