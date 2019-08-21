What caused the floods in Maharashtra and why are they significant

After a dry June, a rain-filled July greeted farmers in India, and cleared the rain deficit, making the 2019 season a normal monsoon. But August did more than just that.

In less than two weeks, many places in the western, south-western, central and north-western states of the country received more rainfall that they normally receive in the whole month. This caused floods in regions where it was least expected: western Maharashtra districts of Kolhapur and Sangli, and northern Karnataka’s Belgaum. These districts are adjacent to each other, and fall on the leeward side of the ...