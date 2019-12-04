JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Cabinet approves Data Protection Bill; to be introduced in Parliament next

The urea dilemma: Shortage at the farms, stockpiles at the companies
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

What makes FASTag the biggest disruptor on India's national highways

The govt hopes this December will mark the beginning of change over at the national level to an entirely electronic system of toll collections on India's national highways

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee  |  New Delhi 

India’s third major experiment for the road sector in less than three years has just begun this December. It is the plan to make every vehicle that uses national highways pay tolls electronically. A year ago, India had moved from a single-year insurance policy for vehicles to a multi-year policy.

And, from next year April, any new vehicle sold will have to operate under the stringent BS VI emission norms. There have been other tweaks in between, like making driving licence rules stiffer and a massive jump in fines for traffic offences. Altogether, highway driving rules in ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Wed, December 04 2019. 14:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU