What makes FASTag the biggest disruptor on India's national highways

India’s third major experiment for the road sector in less than three years has just begun this December. It is the plan to make every vehicle that uses national highways pay tolls electronically. A year ago, India had moved from a single-year insurance policy for vehicles to a multi-year policy.

And, from next year April, any new vehicle sold will have to operate under the stringent BS VI emission norms. There have been other tweaks in between, like making driving licence rules stiffer and a massive jump in fines for traffic offences. Altogether, highway driving rules in ...