When telecom stood for pass to windfall gains, and not financial stress

Telecom may be only about financial stress and investors’ nightmare in the current narrative, but look back a few years to capture the mega deals and windfall gains that defined the industry. Billions made headlines then too, but mostly to announce marquee M&As (mergers and acquisitions), not record losses.

And, when the biggest telcos and funds from across the world queued up with top dollar, many in the Indian telecom business rose up the rich list, and how. While Vodafone’s write-offs forced CEO Nick Read to point out recently that the company is getting closer to ...