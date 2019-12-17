Why 15th Finance Commission will be the last word on key Budget numbers

Every time a chief minister has handed over a gripe sheet of their fiscal woes to the chairman of 15th Finance Commission N K Singh, which is what they are expected to do, they have added another booklet which is not what they were expected to do. The booklet is a list of grassroot innovations compiled by each state government.

They have done so because it is a request from the Commission, aka Singh. No other chief from the past 14 finance commissions has made similar demands. The Commission has no role to play with those innovations, it will not provide funds to them, and neither is the list ...