Why RIL is upbeat about petrochemicals even as it moves out of auto fuels

India's largest private sector oil company will be moving out of automobile fuels. Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries (RIL) has lined up an oil-to-chemical strategy through which it will produce only petrochemicals and jet fuel from its Jamnagar refinery complex, the world's largest refinery at a single location.

The refinery's current product mix is dominated by petrol, diesel, LPG, aviation turbine fuel (ATF), LPG, naphtha and other value-added fuels. According to an estimate by the Boston Consulting Group, investments worth around $20 billion are lined up for ...