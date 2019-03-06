Will natural gas play the game-changer in India's energy future?

In 2012-13, the share of natural gas in India's energy mix was around 10.5 per cent. Surprisingly, despite the fact that the Narendra Modi-led government had set a goal of taking this share to 15 per cent by 2022, the contribution of natural gas in the country's energy basket has declined to almost 6.5 per cent now.

The global average is 24 per cent and even within the country, in Gujarat, it is 25 per cent. With these dismal numbers, the target of becoming a gas-based economy appears a distant dream. A major reason for this is an almost static domestic natural gas ...