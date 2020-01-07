Will not let industries shift from Maharashtra: CM Uddhav to India Inc

Maharashtra government will create a conducive environment for investment and not let industries move out of the state, chief minister told leaders of India Inc on Tuesday.

The meeting, Thackeray's first interaction with industry captains, comes against the backdrop of weakening of India's gross domestic product growth. The country's GDP for FY 2019-20 is pegged at 5 per cent as per data released today and is lower than 6.8 per cent recorded for previous year. The expected reduction in GDP growth is largely on account of contraction in manufacturing.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, Tata group chairman emeritus Ratan Tata, Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra among others participated in two hour discussion organised by the Confederation of Indian Industries.

"We will solve all problems of the industrial houses and will not let industries shift out of the state," Thackeray told the gathering. Industry leaders reiterated the demand for lower electricity charges and reduction in stamp duty.

Maharashtra is facing competition from other states to attract new investment and has seen a decline in manufacturing activity in the recent past. Last April, the state government unveiled a new industrial policy promising sops and concessions with a bid to attract Rs ten trillion investment over five years. The policy also aims to generate four million jobs.

"The country's economy was projected to grow at 8 per cent or higher and the state's industrial policy was framed in the backdrop. But now various indicators are pointing to a slowdown and credit off take too has reduced," an official said on a query on state's ambitious industrial targets.