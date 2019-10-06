Women's employment in focus as govt starts talks to boost job creation

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has begun a consultation process on policy reforms required to boost employment in the country, at a time when lack of jobs is an area of concern.

In a September 27 letter to industry bodies and labour unions, Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar also sought their opinion on increasing the participation of women in the workforce. “To generate employment at a greater pace, it is necessary for us to understand through you your expectations from the labour and employment ministry to ensure that it becomes ...