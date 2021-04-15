Working on hydrogen-natural gas synergy, broader role for former: Pradhan

-
ALSO READ
'Cleaner than CNG' fuel for Delhi buses from today: Facts you should know
BP wants bigger pie of India fuel market, bats for natural gas under GST
Indian Oil Corp prepares to make vehicles run on clean hydrogen in 2022
Domestic natural gas price kept unchanged at $1.79 per mmBtu for April-Sept
Explained: Why 'atmanirbharta' flows against oil security for India
-
India is taking steps to establish synergy between hydrogen and natural gas to ensure speedier adoption of the former, according to Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Speaking at the inaugural edition of the Hydrogen Economy: New Delhi Dialogue, Pradhan also said, that the role of hydrogen is not going to be limited to only transport sector.
“The maturity of the ecosystem can be accelerated through its usage as a decarbonising agent for a range of sectors, including industry covering chemicals, iron, steel, fertiliser and refining, transport, heat (domestic & industrial) and power,” he said.
“By establishing synergies with natural gas, hydrogen can be easily adopted in the energy mix without seeking major infrastructural overhauling. We are looking forward to introduce H-CNG as an intermittent technology in a big way for both automotive and domestic cooking applications,” he added.
Commenting on the development for kick starting the hydrogen ecosystem development, Pradhan said, “Our refineries are planning to leverage the available surplus hydrogen capacities for meeting the initial demand in mainstreaming hydrogen. One of such projects is underway at our Gujarat refinery of IndianOil wherein the combination of hydrogen production through natural gas and its hyphenation with the carbon capture technology, will result in the production of blue hydrogen. Multiple buses powered by fuel cells will be covering various iconic routes.”
Pradhan also said that efforts are underway to leverage the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) pipeline infrastructure to reduce the transportation cost of hydrogen.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU