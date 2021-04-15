Working on hydrogen-natural gas synergy, broader role for former: Pradhan

India is taking steps to establish synergy between and to ensure speedier adoption of the former, according to Petroleum Minister Speaking at the inaugural edition of the Economy: New Delhi Dialogue, Pradhan also said, that the role of is not going to be limited to only transport sector.

“The maturity of the ecosystem can be accelerated through its usage as a decarbonising agent for a range of sectors, including industry covering chemicals, iron, steel, fertiliser and refining, transport, heat (domestic & industrial) and power,” he said.

“By establishing synergies with natural gas, hydrogen can be easily adopted in the energy mix without seeking major infrastructural overhauling. We are looking forward to introduce H-CNG as an intermittent technology in a big way for both automotive and domestic cooking applications,” he added.

Commenting on the development for kick starting the hydrogen ecosystem development, Pradhan said, “Our refineries are planning to leverage the available surplus hydrogen capacities for meeting the initial demand in mainstreaming hydrogen. One of such projects is underway at our Gujarat refinery of IndianOil wherein the combination of hydrogen production through and its hyphenation with the carbon capture technology, will result in the production of blue hydrogen. Multiple buses powered by fuel cells will be covering various iconic routes.”

Pradhan also said that efforts are underway to leverage the Compressed (CNG) pipeline infrastructure to reduce the transportation cost of hydrogen.