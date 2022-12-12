World's play store: India scripts a local toy story, turns a net exporter

Although India’s share in the world toy trade has marginally improved, it still lags behind China’s. Toys are not China’s main item of export, but about two-thirds of the toys sold globally are from China.
The world exported toys worth $73.2 billion in 2021: China accounted for 66.2 per cent, or $48.5 billion of that, out of which mainland China made up $46.1 billion and Hong Kong $2.4 billion. By comparison, India’s toy exports were a minuscule 0.23 per cent of the world’s toy exports.
First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 22:15 IST
