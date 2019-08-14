JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Make cooking gas cheaper for poor, remove subsidy for rich: Study
Business Standard

WPI inflation cools to multi-year low of 1.08% in July vs 2.02% in June

The government data said inflation in food articles was 6.15 per cent in July as against 6.98 per cent in the previous month

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Crisil inflation tracker,CRISIL,Wholesale Price Index ,WPI, inflation,WPI inflation ,CCII, food products, manufacturing products, metal index,minimum support prices, MSPs,
.

Wholesale price-based inflation July fell to a multi-year low of 1.08 per cent mainly on account of cheaper fuel and food items, government data showed on Wednesday.

Inflation based on Wholesale Price Index (WPI) was at 2.02 per cent in June this year and 5.27 per cent in July 2018.

The government data said inflation in food articles was 6.15 per cent in July as against 6.98 per cent in the previous month.

Similarly, wholesale inflation in fuel and power segment contracted further to (-) 3.64 per cent as against (-) 2.2 per cent in June.

The retail inflation in July too had eased to 3.15 per cent over the previous month when it was 3.18 per cent.
First Published: Wed, August 14 2019. 12:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU