In run-up to 2019 polls, UP govt tables Supplementary Budget of Rs 348 bn

The government on Monday tabled the current financial year's first Supplementary Budget of over Rs 348 billion in the Uttar Pradesh legislature, seeking additional funds for infrastructure and other projects in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.



The Supplementary Budget grants seek Rs 8 billion for the proposed Jewar International Airport, which has been facing troubles with land acquisition, at the Gautam Budh Nagar district.

Of the total Budget, about Rs 195 billion and Rs 153 billion are related to the revenue and capital expenditure heads, respectively.

The Supplementary Budget of Rs 348 billion, coupled with the UP Annual Budget of Rs 4.28 trillion presented by the Adityanath government on February 16, 2018, increases the total Budget of 2018-19 for UP to around Rs 4.63 trillion.

The Supplementary Budget includes Rs 68 billion to be contributed by the Centre as its share for central schemes, which leaves a net portion of Rs 280 billion, which would be met by the state through various tax and non-tax revenue resources.

The Supplementary Budget is tabled to get the legislature's approval for meeting additional expenses during the course of the financial year.

Earlier, when the UP Vidhan Sabha assembled for the day prior to the tabling of the Budget, Opposition members led by the Samajwadi Party (SP) started to create a din in the House over the Deoria shelter home case, where inmates were subjected to sexual exploitation. The case is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The SP members demanded a debate, saying that the case had brought infamy to the state. Further, they claimed the government had failed to utilise the funds provided in the Annual Budget and as such there was no need for tabling supplementary budgetary grants. Following the pandemonium, the Speaker adjourned the House. Later, the Supplementary Budget was tabled amid noisy scenes.

Meanwhile, the government has sought funds under various heads, including energy, agriculture, industry, excise, home, sugarcane, civil aviation, tourism, justice, forest, public works department (PWD), and medical education, etc.

The state seeks allocation of Rs 5 billion towards the proposed Bundelkhand Expressway, apart from Rs 1 billion for organising the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas (NRI Diwas) on January 21-23, 2019, at Varanasi.

The state energy department has been given over Rs 78 billion for various schemes, including rural electrification and UDAY (Ujwal Discom Assurance Yojana).

Besides, Rs 200 million has been allocated for 'Kanha' cow shelters in urban areas. An amount of Rs 8 billion has been allocated for the at Prayag, Allahabad, during January-March 2019. Almost 140 million pilgrims are expected to converge in the district during the world's largest congregation of faith.

Meanwhile, the government has proposed grants under various heads for projects in the memory of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.