You will see a completely different JSW Steel in 2022: Seshagiri Rao

ABB: Analysts hopeful of rebound as Q2 fails to impress the Street

In April, there was a shutdown for 20 days. So, the results are actually for two months of operations.In May and June, we were profitable at the total-cost level

Ishita Ayan Dutt 

JSW Steel posted a consolidated pre-tax loss of Rs 643 crore in the June quarter. In an interview, JSW Steel joint managing director and group chief financial officer Seshagiri Rao tells Ishita Ayan Dutt that the future looks better. Edited excerpts: JSW posted a loss in the first quarter. What is the outlook for the remaining year? There were a lot of challenges in the quarter.

In April, there was a shutdown for 20 days. So, the results are actually for two months of operations. In May and June, we were profitable at the total-cost level. There has been a recovery in demand in India ...

First Published: Mon, July 27 2020. 06:05 IST

