Zero variation in loan books makes the case for merger of 12 PSBs

An amazing aspect of the loan book of the 12 state-owned banks headed for mergers is how little they lend to the services sector from their own books. The other is how much the books of these banks appear to be carbon copies of each other, almost making the banks clones of one another.

This is possibly the reason the department of financial services went by only one yardstick to separate these banks--the type of technology they use to run their banking services. The banks have little else to differentiate themselves with, as the data in the table shows. Their portfolios offer hardly ...