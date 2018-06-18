AIIMS MBBS results 2018 to be out today; check score at aiimsexams.org

The (AIIMS) will declare the Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery, or MBBS results, ( results 2018), today at 6 pm (18 June, 2018).

The result will be announced on AIIMS' official website aiimsexams.org.

The date was confirmed in media reports citing AIIMS officials from the examination cell. “The result of AIIMS MBBS 2018 examination will be declared on June 18 evening.”

The counselling process for the 2018 will start from the first week of July.

Over 200,000 candidates had appeared for the exam conducted on 26 and 27 May in two shifts.



Here is how to check the result



Step 1: Go to the AIIMS official website: aiimsexams.org



Step 2: Click on the Results tab



Enter your roll number and Date of birth

Step 4: Check your score and take print out for future use.



Earlier, Bihar girl Kalpana Kumari topped the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET 2018) for admission to medical and dental colleges. She secured 99.99 percentile with 691 marks of 720. She scored 171 of 180 marks in Physics, 160 of 180 in Chemistry and 360 of 360 in Biology.





Last year in AIIMS MBBS entrance exam, the cut-off percentage for the general category was 50 per cent, while for other backward class (OBC) and Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) was 45 per cent and 40 per cent respectively. A total of 4,905 candidates had qualified in the examination.

This year the total number of qualifying candidates might increase as two new AIIMS campuses offering 50 seats each will be opened for admissions.